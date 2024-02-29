Parkes Champion-Post
Bypass will be delivered, Transport NSW assures Parkes

February 29 2024 - 12:40pm
The Thomas Street road closure. Picture Transport for NSW
The Parkes bypass will be delivered in full, Transport NSW has assured the community in the wake of concerns raised in regional media about delays following the discovery of naturally occurring asbestos.

