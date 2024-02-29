Bypass will be delivered, Transport NSW assures Parkes

The Parkes bypass will be delivered in full, Transport NSW has assured the community in the wake of concerns raised in regional media about delays following the discovery of naturally occurring asbestos.
The project has been delayed by prolonged wet weather as well as the discovery of three areas of naturally occurring asbestos along the project alignment, Transport NSW acknowledged in a statement to media.
Word paused in 2023 while Transport for NSW and head contractor Georgiou worked on developing an Asbestos Management Plan in consultation with SafeWork and the Environment Protection Authority.
While the discovery of the asbestos initially slowed construction, work was able to restart under controls in line with EPA guidelines under the site's Asbestos Management Plan.
"The impacts to the construction program and costs to complete the project are still being determined and will be communicated once finalised," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
More than 80 per cent of the material with the potential to contain naturally occurring asbestos had been excavated and encapsulated on the project site, Transport's December Parkes update on the issue, available on their website, states.
Encapsulation cells adjacent to Reedsdale Road and beneath the sound mound of Moulden Street (near Cockapie Street) have been filled.
"In line with the expert advice, transportation of NOA material to containment cells within the project site continues and work to fill the final encapsulation cell, south of Bogan Road, is on track to be completed in coming months," a Transport for NSW spokesperson told The Champion Post in a statement this week.
Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott said Transport NSW had been in "continual contact" about the bypass and he had no concern about its delivery.
"There is always compromise and construction impacts, and the occurrence of naturally occurring asbestos was very unfortunate, but no one's fault," he said in a statement.
Cr Westcott continues to look forward to the completion of the bypass.
"There are around 1200 trucks a day on Bogan Street," he said.
"That is nearly one per minute, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, and by all predictions that is set to double. Eventually this would have a very significant impact on our CBD.
"Crossing Bogan Street is becoming noticeably more difficult day by day, so as traffic increases, a bypass was inevitable to protect the safety and functioning of our town," Cr Westcott said.
"Council worked with TfNSW, ensuring a seamless access to Parkes from both ends of the bypass and creating a convenient central entry point at the Condobolin Road intersection. This guarantees smooth passage for travellers eager to explore our town, not just pass through.
"Council is actively developing plans for the western entry route, further enhancing accessibility and inviting visitors to delve deeper into Parkes' unique offerings."
