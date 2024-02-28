Council names two deserving recipients of 2024 Jack Scoble scholarships

Parkes Shire Council is proud to announce Hannah Dun and Charlie Summerhayes as the recipients of the 2024 Jack Scoble Scholarships.
Hannah and Charlie are both graduatuates from Parkes High School with outstanding achievements who worked hard during their HSC to gain acceptance into their dream courses and universities.
Hannah Dun excelled academically, particularly in music, where she achieved a remarkable 99/100.
Active in the community, Hannah also worked part-time at Ron Dunford Chemist for the past three years.
Now, she embarks on a double degree in Pharmaceutical Medicine and Pharmacy at the University of NSW.
Charlie Summerhayes has always been intrigued by the impact of infrastructure design and its ability to keep people safe and improve the quality of our lives.
Driven by this passion, he set his sights on becoming a civil engineer in Year 8 and picked subjects throughout his high school career that would help him diligently pursue this goal.
Today, Charlie takes a major step towards that dream by commencing a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honors) at the University of Newcastle.
The scholarships were awarded at a formal ceremony on Tuesday, February 20th, acknowledging the outstanding achievements and community spirit of these two young Parkes locals.
Deputy Mayor, Cr Marg Applebee, said "both Hannah and Charlie are truly deserving candidates who embody the values championed by the late Jack Scoble.
"Their dedication to academics, community involvement, and leadership truly exemplifies Jack's legacy," said Cr Applebee.
"The Parkes Shire Council believes that supporting and nurturing young talent is crucial for the community's continued growth and prosperity. We were thrilled to have Murray Scoble in attendance at the ceremony, the son of Jack Scoble, to present the scholarships."
The Jack Scoble Scholarship program was established in 2006 to honour the memory of Jack Scoble OAM, a beloved former Mayor of Parkes who served from 1960 to 1979.
Mr. Scoble was a passionate advocate for youth, believing in fostering opportunities for young people to reach their full potential.
His passing in 2003 had a profound impact on the community he loved and served so well, and the establishment of a scholarship in his name ensures his legacy will live long into the future.
The Jack Scoble Scholarship was introduced in 2006 and since that time financial assistance to local students to the value of $146,000 has been awarded.
