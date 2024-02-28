Parkes Champion-Post
Council names two deserving recipients of 2024 Jack Scoble scholarships

Updated February 28 2024
Parkes Shire Council is proud to announce Hannah Dun and Charlie Summerhayes as the recipients of the 2024 Jack Scoble Scholarships.

