Double hat trick to Parker

Thrilling cricket at Woodward Oval as Raptors defeat Cats on February 17.
Scores were Cambridge Cats 10/129 in 39.1 overs [Zac Bayliss 60, Leigh Diston 29, Zac Guy 13, Brad Parker 4/26 off 8.1 overs including 4 wickets in 4 balls - a double Hat Trick, Archie McDonald 2/12 off 6 overs, Neil Cole 1/5] lost to Parkes Raptors 8/130 in 38.4 overs [Myles Smith 76 not out, Ryan Dunn 10, Harry Kennedy 7, Zac Reimer 3/19 off 10 overs, Zac Bayliss 2/20 off 10 overs, Maddy Spence 1/12 off 3 overs]
Another very well contested, closely fought match in the Parkes Premier Cricket competition for 2023/24 was played as Raptors snatched victory. Some outstanding individual performances highlighted this game with Brad Parker taking an amazing double hat trick. A feat very seldom achieved in any level of cricket. Myles Smith 76 not out with 7 boundaries steered his team to victory with a superb innings.
Zac Bayliss 60 runs with 2 sixes and 2 fours guided his team towards a sizable total, he then took 2/20 off 10 overs.
Batting first Cats soon lost a couple of early order wickets to an impressive spell of bowling from young player Archie McDonald. Sturdy batting from Leigh Diston and Zac Bayliss steadied the Cats innings before young Cats player Zac Guy excelled himself in scoring 13 runs to assist Zac Bayliss in adding 66 runs for the 6th wicket.
Brad Parker made short work of the Cats tail end batsmen as he produced his stunning double hat trick-much to the joy of his teammates.
In reply Raptors score stood at 5/56 in the 15th over as Cats bowler Zac Reimer caused plenty of problems. It took a masterly innings of 76 not out by Myles Smith to eventually steer his team to victory. Once again umpire Trevor Chatman carried out his duties in top fashion.
Parkes Colts defeated Cowra Valleys at Northparkes Oval.
The scores were Colts 6/231 [Paul Dunford 77, Brent Tucker 51 Michael Miller 2/56 off 10 overs] defeated Cowra Valleys 9/114 [Lachlan Morrison 41, Andrew Britt 4/44, Shane Thompson 2/5, Harry Yelland 2/7] Colts won by 117 runs
Thriller at Dubbo in the Western Zone Cup Final
Dubbo 2NDX1 defeated a gallant Parkes 2NDX1 on Sunday February 18. The scores being Dubbo 7/177 v Parkes 10/176 Brent Tucker scored a terrific 83 runs for Parkes.
Cambridge Cats 7/259 off 30 overs [Leigh Diston 69, Zac Bayliss 49, Anthony Heraghty 42, Mitch Cambourn 33, Mitch Wright 27, Jock Yelland 2/50 off 5 overs] defeated Parkes Colts 5/109 off 30 overs [Joseph Tanswell 40 not out, Phillip Dunford 30, Andrew Britt 14, Billy Porter 2/14 off 6 overs, Zac Reimer 2/22 off 7 overs]
Cambridge Cats won by 150 runs. This match had to be reduced to 30 overs a side due to a considerable loss of playing time during the Cats innings as the big hitting Cats players blasted huge sixes onto and over the Spicer Oval grandstand with searches for the ball holding up play.
Cats opening batsmen Leigh Diston 69 [with 6 sixes and 2 fours] and Mitch Wright 27 [with 5 fours] put on a quickfire partnership of 100 runs in only 12 overs.
Leigh Diston has enjoyed a good season for the Cats, most certainly his powerfully struck six sixes emphasised his strong batting ability. Zac Bayliss [5 sixes] Anthony Heraghty [3 sixes and Mitch Cambourn [1 six and 4 fours] added to the plundering of the Colts bowlers.
In reply Colts were soon in trouble as their top order batting crumbled to see their score stand at 4/16 and then 5/72. It took resolute batting from Joseph Tanswell [40 not out with 3 fours] and Phillip Dunford[ 30 one six and one four] to restore order to the Colts innings.
Young Colts player Harry Yelland [7 not out] assisted Joseph Tanswell to add an undefeated 37 runs for the 6th wicket when the game concluded after Colts received 30 overs.
Once again the ever reliable and very capable umpire Trevor Chatman carried out his duties in fine style to back up a good Saturday morning at Parkes Golf Club.
By Greg Morrissey OAM
