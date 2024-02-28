Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Double hat trick to Parker

February 28 2024 - 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Wright hit a six onto the roof of the new Spicer Oval Clubhouse. Photo by Jenny Kingham.
Mitch Wright hit a six onto the roof of the new Spicer Oval Clubhouse. Photo by Jenny Kingham.

Thrilling cricket at Woodward Oval as Raptors defeat Cats on February 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.