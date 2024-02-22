Generous local donation for International Women's Day luncheon

Last week this paper published a request from Parkes Que Club for help to finance their International Women's Day luncheon.
This year the Club missed out on the $1000 grant which helps keep the costs of the event low.
The Club received a phone call with an amazing offer from the Leagues Club.
They would fund the whole $1000 shortfall! A huge thank you to Manager, Dave Brennan and his committee.
Additional donations came in from Elders Real Estate and Bartley's Barkers, as well as some individual donations.
Thank you to the local newspapers for their support in publishing the article and thank you to the amazing people of Parkes who support our town and especially our not-for-profit Club which raises money to support our local community.
This funding also allows us to pay for two senior students and a teacher from three local high schools to attend.
Tickets which are selling fast are available online from 123tix.
