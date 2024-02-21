What's on in and around Parkes

RALLY4EVER TENNIS
Thursdays
A free weekly community event where all are welcome. Catch up with friends while having a hit of tennis at the Parkes tennis courts.
FRIDAY FLICKS
Friday, February 23
Enjoy a free romantic comedy along with tea, coffee and snacks from 6:00PM at the Parkes Library. Booking is essential.
EASY JAMMIN' SESSION
Sunday, February 25
On the last Sunday of the month you can listen to live music from EJ's Muso's at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club from 2PM.
YOUTH LIBRARY LOCK IN
Tuesday, February 27
The last days of summer youth library lock in is also the first youth library lock in for 2024! The lock in will begin at 5:30PM and end at 8PM. The lock in is available to attend for students in year 7 to year 12. There will be free fish and chips for dinner, jackbox party games and exclusive use of the library. There are limited spots for this event, to claim your spot please book via: humanitix
SIMPLIFLY
Wednesday, February 28
A new AWI one day workshop that will help farmers reduce the incidence and impact of flystrike on your flock and your profits. Create a flystrike management plan, help you manage the use of preventative and treatment chemicals with a clear understanding of different chemical groups and more. Tickets are $75 and only available online at 123tix
QUE CLUB LUNCHEON
Sunday, March 10
Celebrate International Women's Day from 11:45amat the Que Club 2-course luncheon. Enjoy hearing from guest speakers, Tracy Hambridge, and Janna Flanagan from Elders Real Estate Parkes. There will also be entertainment, raffle, lucky door prizes and tables displaying/selling products from local women. Tickets are $35 via 123tix.
TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME
Saturday, March 16
Head on out to Trundle Showground for this annual Vintage Stationery Engine and Truck Show. There'll be a swap meet and market stalls, bar and barbecue facilities, live music and kids entertainment, sheaf toss and dog jump. $5 entry.
AMBER LAWRENCE
Friday, March 22
Amber Lawrence is headed for the Bogan Gate Pub as part of her Live a Country Song Tour. Adult tickets are $25 and kids tickets are $10. Get your tickets quick as they are selling fast.
PARKES PUBLIC EASTER FETE
Saturday, March 23
From 9am to 2pm visit Parkes Public School and enjoy games and activities, live music and entertainment, donuts, BBQ, drinks, animal nursery, emergency services, student artwork exhibitions and more.
