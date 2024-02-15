New amenities at Parkes Pool adds to summer swimming

The complete overhaul of the amenities at the Parkes Aquatic Centre was completed just in time for the swim season thanks to the NSW Government's Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities Program.
The $497,705 project saw substantial upgrades to the toilet and shower facilities and created 10 private changerooms with an insulated roof overhead to provide a safe and secure space for females of all ages and abilities at the pool.
Other upgrades included the installation of new hot water services, additional seating, and new tiles and paint throughout.
Mayor of Parkes Shire, Neil Westcott, said the upgrades were a welcome improvement to the facility, with the changerooms having been relatively unchanged since the 1960s.
"The pool is such an important gathering space for people of all ages and demographics, and the provision of suitable facilities is essential in encouraging active lifestyle choices and social interaction within our community," Mayor Westcott said.
The upgrade of these facilities will ensure Parkes can continue to host regional and state level swimming events throughout the season, bringing people from near and far to the Shire.
Minister for Sport, Steve Kamper said that projects like these show the NSW Government's commitment to delivering critical infrastructure upgrades to the communities that need them most.
"Sporting facilities play a vital role in keeping communities active and connected and these upgrades ensure that all members of the community can best utilise the Parkes Aquatic Centre."
Member for Orange Phil Donato said "These new facility upgrades are long overdue and much needed to ensure the Parkes Aquatic Centre has the facilities to meet community needs and expectations for the future."
Parkes Shire Council also simultaneously completed similar upgrades to the male amenities with funding from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program, Round 5.
This project is proudly funded by the NSW Government under the Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities Program.
