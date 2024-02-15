Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
New amenities at Parkes Pool adds to summer swimming

February 15 2024 - 3:45pm
The complete overhaul of the amenities at the Parkes Aquatic Centre was completed just in time for the swim season. Image supplied.
The complete overhaul of the amenities at the Parkes Aquatic Centre was completed just in time for the swim season thanks to the NSW Government's Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities Program.

Local News

