The rich history of Parkes

Whether you have played a part in a production, watched a production, help build a stage or prop, or helped with costumes, hair and makeup, the Musical and Dramatic Society in Parkes has been a part of many locals' lives.
The Ballad of 1891 in 1999 is now depicted on the front of the Little Theatre featuring Greg Ball, Aaron Churchill, Mal Westcott, David Warburton, John Short, Stan Kingham and Warwick Tom.
The artwork is part of the Who is Parkes photo exhibition.
"This was Parkes," Mr Tom said.
"The M and D started in 1875, it goes back a long way so it's part of Parkes, this was Parkes, we've done quite a bit over the years."
Warwick Tom first appeared on the Little Theatre stage in 1915 as a 16 year old as part of a fashion parade modelling clothes from Jack Miller's Menswear. He returned to the Musical and Dramatic Society in the 1970s and never left.
"Over the years it's sort of been a bit of a story for me right through a lifetime really, we've had a lot of good times," he said.
The Ballad of 1891 chorus is the centre of the play 'Reedy River', and the photograph was taken when it featured at the Bushman's Banquet performance. Reedy River tells the story of the aftermath of the shearer's strike of 1891 - a protest against poor working conditions and low wages as the price of wool fell.
"The landholders broke the strike, they had to get the wool off the sheep somehow so they got the shearers working again and that was the story of Reedy River," Mr Tom said.
"The shearers eventually went back to work and they decided to form a union and that was the first union in Australia.
"Reedy River has got quite nice tunes in it too," Mr Tom said.
The photograph now has pride of place on The Little Theatre, itself a place of significance to Parkes.
"The Musical and Dramatic Society in Parkes was really reformed in 1951 and over the years various (people) that come into the town as well as locals get involved," Mr Tom said.
The M and D purchased the block of land that is now home to the theatre between 1953 and 1957, and received council's permission to demolish the miner's cottage that was on the site.
"Apex and the Rotary Club helped and the M and D built the hall and the new section was built in 1962 but all this part was just a straight hall," Mr Tom said.
"Then of course council came in and gave us funds to renovate it and we added the kitchen and the meeting area to it in 2000.
"In about 2010 we got the tiered seating and council has been quite happy to fund it over the years which is good, it's really strengthened the society."
The society launched itself from the first six months of 1951 making the society over the next 60 years a leading drama group in the Central West. Performers have come from Forbes, Grenfell and Cowra to be part of the productions, with the Society producing some incredible musicals with lots of roles for children and young people.
"The youth in Parkes have been very lucky as they have the opportunity to go along and be part of these shows through theatre and music," Mr Tom said.
The Who is Parkes photo trail across our shire consists of people and historic photographs that has made Parkes the town it is today. The Musical and Dramatic Society provides entertainment for people of all ages and the opportunity it brings for theatre and music holds a significant place in our region today.
