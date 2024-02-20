Men's Table movement coming to Parkes

It's healthy to show emotion and share feelings, yet for many men in their relationships with other blokes, the talk is mostly about "footy and sh*t". Those forms of relationships are what the Men's Table want to overcome.
There are close to 200 Tables all over Australia with new ones forming every month. In the region, there are now two Tables in Dubbo, two Tables in Orange, one in Bathurst, and Tables forming in Parkes, Cowra and Canowindra.
The Men's Table is all about men serving men. The first Men's Table began in 2011 with 12 men who have met once a month for dinner and ever since. It is now growing to become a national charity.
The Men's Table creates an environment for men to share openly about their lives, their challenges, their highs and lows with a group of men who they learn to know, like and trust.
To join The Men's Table, a man has to attend an Intro dinner or what they call an Entree -- where a group of local men considering joining meet up with long standing members of the community who then talk about The Men's Table, and allow locals to have a small taste or an 'entree' of the Men's Table.
On Thursday, February 20 the Men's Table will be coming to Parkes for their Entree event. Men only pay for their own meals. There is no membership/joining fee. This will be hosted at the Parkes Railway Hotel with a 6:30pm arrival time for a 7pm kick off. Visit https://themenstable.org/parkes-entree-tuesday-20feb-2/ for more information.
