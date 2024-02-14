Close games of cricket

At Woodward Oval: Parkes Colts 6/105 off 32.5 overs (Paul Dunford 48no, Eamon Moody 14no, Brad Parker 3/31 off 10, Max Keith 1/8 off 4) defeated Raptors 10/104 (Shane Jones 43, Max Keith 20, Ben Coultas 18, Ryan Dunford 3/18 off 6, Ewan Moody 2/14 off 6.1, Eamon Moody 2/15 off 5 & Harry Yelland 1/3 off 1).
Colts won by 4 wickets.
Batting first Raptors soon lost early wickers to the bowling of Ryan Dunford who took 3 wickets. Only Ben Coultas with 18 runs offered much resistance.
The Raptors score stook at 5/48 in the 18th over before Shane Jones (43 with one four) and Max Keith (20 with one might six) batted determinedly to revive the innings.
Shane Jones has only just returned to Parkes after a stint of work in Darwin. The Moody brothers, Ewan (2/14) and Eamon (2/15) did well to dismiss late order Raptors batsmen, when Father Paul Moody took 2 smart catches in his role as wicketkeeper.
In reply, Colts lost early wickets to Brad Parker 3/31 off 10, their score standing a precarious 4/56 then 5/67. Opening batsmen, Paul Dunford proved to be the rock upon which Colts were able to eventually scramble to a solid victory.
Paul Dunford (48no with 1 four) played a match winning innings. Youngster, Eamon Moody (14no) played with maturity beyond his young age to assist Paul Dunford to victory Umpire, Trevor Chatman, after a successful stint on the golf course in the morning, once again demonstrated why he is held in such high regard by the local Parkes Cricket community.
At Northparkes Oval:
Cambridge Cats recorded a solid victory over Cowra Valleys at Northparkes Oval. Cambridge Cats 10/129 off 26.2 overs (Zac Bayliss 27no, Hunter Hawke 23) defeated Cowra Valleys 10/95 off 31.1 overs (Kane Schofield 36, Jackson McLeish 18, Anthony Heraghty 5/22 off 8 & Zac Bayliss 3/14 off 6.1)
Point-score
With only two matches remaining before the semi-finals commence. Colts 36, Cowra Valleys 33, Raptors 32 & Cats 20.
Weekend Draw
Saturday, February 17- both matches to commence at 1pm,
Raptors v Cats at Woodward Oval
Colts v Valleys at Spicer Oval
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.