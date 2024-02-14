Parkes Champion-Postsport
Close games of cricket

By Greg Morrissey
February 14 2024 - 12:40pm
Blake Smith bowling.
At Woodward Oval: Parkes Colts 6/105 off 32.5 overs (Paul Dunford 48no, Eamon Moody 14no, Brad Parker 3/31 off 10, Max Keith 1/8 off 4) defeated Raptors 10/104 (Shane Jones 43, Max Keith 20, Ben Coultas 18, Ryan Dunford 3/18 off 6, Ewan Moody 2/14 off 6.1, Eamon Moody 2/15 off 5 & Harry Yelland 1/3 off 1).

