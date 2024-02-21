Trundle Central School off to Royal Show

Trundle Central School has been awarded the All Roads to the Royal ShowTrip for 2024.
This is a fully funded experience of the Sydney Royal Easter Show for 30 high school students.
The Royal Agricultural Society youth group will coordinate this experience for our students.
Activites will include:
The trip is also an opportunity for our students to support Trundle student Max Longhurst when he competes in the state final of the Merino Sheep Young Judges competition.
The application would not have been successful without the hard work Trundle students Laney Canterell and Blair McDonald who assisted with the writing and featured in the video presentation which was part of the application.
Our stage five agricultural students should also be congragulated on the virtual tour of the agricultural plot they submitted to the selection panel.
These students are taught by young teacher Ms Heather Earney whose passion for the teaching of agriculture is reflected in the outstanding achievements of these students.
