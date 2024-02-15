Rhonda to headline Sunday's Country Music Muster

Our January Muster was a great success coming close after the doors were closed on yet another successful Elvis Festival. Our featured artist was Stephen R. Cheney and his performance as always was professional and well received by the audience. Stephen is our current President and mostly sits quietly in the background working hard with the backing band, filling in when needed and performing as a walkup artist, so it is a great pleasure to have him do a feature spot. Also, performing on the day as walkup artists were Bill Little, Lyle Strudwick, Garry Hemming, Craig Manderson, Lindy Charlton, Bob Drinkwater, Sue Gillett, Grace Little, Bruce Toole, Freda Harvey, and our visiting guest Janet from Sydney who comes up for the Elvis Festival each year and stays till after the Muster. Thank you to everyone who performed.