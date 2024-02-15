Rhonda to headline Sunday's Country Music Muster

Rhonda Tomlinson will be the featured artist for our next Muster on Sunday, February 18, commencing 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
Rhonda is no stranger to Parkes, and it will be a pleasure to have her with us again. A longtime member of Dubbo Orana CMA and Dubbo regional country music scene she has appeared many times over the years in Parkes attending our festivals, talent quests and concerts. A great supporter of our functions. Rhonda has a fine country voice, and her choice of material covers a wide range of easy listening songs familiar to our audience which will be sure to please.
Our January Muster was a great success coming close after the doors were closed on yet another successful Elvis Festival. Our featured artist was Stephen R. Cheney and his performance as always was professional and well received by the audience. Stephen is our current President and mostly sits quietly in the background working hard with the backing band, filling in when needed and performing as a walkup artist, so it is a great pleasure to have him do a feature spot. Also, performing on the day as walkup artists were Bill Little, Lyle Strudwick, Garry Hemming, Craig Manderson, Lindy Charlton, Bob Drinkwater, Sue Gillett, Grace Little, Bruce Toole, Freda Harvey, and our visiting guest Janet from Sydney who comes up for the Elvis Festival each year and stays till after the Muster. Thank you to everyone who performed.
Thanks also to the backing band Lindy, Pam, Brian, Stephen and Craig. We'd be lost without you. Joy was over from Cowra to look after the sound, Dale handled the compere job and John D looked after the stage. Frances, Margaret and the girls looked after entry and competitions and Titch and the team handled refreshments, thankyou.
Don't forget to take your newsletter home to keep up to date with what is going on in the Country Music scene in the local and surrounding areas.
Can't give too much away but I'm pretty sure our Muster on March 17 will be tinged with a touch of "green" as it falls on St Patrick's day.
