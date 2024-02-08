Where will Parkes vote in 2025? Federal redistribution looms

Whether Parkes residents will vote with those from Wagga or Dubbo is back up for consideration before the next Federal election.
The Australian Electoral Commission is progressing another boundary redistribution with NSW to lose a seat and Western Australia to gain one in the House of Representatives.
The last redistribution was in 2016 and a significant shake up which saw Parkes, with Forbes, moved to the seat of Riverina. The Federal seat of Parkes ends to the north and west of the shire's boundaries.
Now major political parties, in their submissions to the AEC, have identified Parkes could be part of the electorate that is its namesake in future.
The Nationals, Liberals and Labor all suggest the entire Parkes local government area be transferred to Parkes.
The Liberals also suggest the Yeoval and Cumnock districts and the Lachlan river community of Hillston go to Parkes, Labor also suggests the Forbes LGA go to Parkes.
Our current MP Michael McCormack says he's happy with the electorate as it is but the make-up of the electorate will be determined by the Australian Electoral Commission independently.
The changes to the seat of Riverina in the last redistribution, before the 2016 elections, were significant.
"I love representing the areas I represent," Mr McCormack said.
"I'm running again so whatever the boundaries are I'll be in there putting my best foot forward trying to convince voters that myself and the National Party are the representatives they need.
"If I am lucky enough to continue to represent those areas then I'll continue to work hard for them."
Andrew Gee has stood up for his electorate of Calare, which includes Eugowra and is another earmarked for change despite its figures falling within "the specified numerical ranges".
"It is submitted that as such, If a seat is to be abolished it should not be from country NSW and further, there is no case to abolish the Calare electorate or change its boundaries," he said.
The Nationals suggest transferring Cowra to Calare, but Gee says it would make more sense for Forbes to align with Calare than Cowra.
"Geographically, Forbes is manageable for a local member to represent and was previously represented by the member for Calare prior to the 2015 / 2016 redistribution
"Eugowra and Forbes shire were hit hard by the storm and flood disaster of last year and are undergoing the reconstruction and recovery process as neighbours. Forbes is a short drive to Eugowra and the bonds are strong."
As the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) continues to work on a redistribution of federal seats in NSW - due to Western Australia's rise in population earning it an additional MP in Canberra - submissions on the matter have been received and published.
Proposed boundaries and names are expected to be released for comment in the second quarter of 2024.
