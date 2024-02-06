Masters teams excel at Indoor Champs

Parkes has had great success at the NSW Women's Masters Indoor State Championships held at Goulburn at the beginning of February bringing home two state titles.
Parkes entered two teams in the championships with Parkes 1 competing in Division 2 and Parkes 2 competing in Division 4.
Both teams were outstanding in their round matches going through undefeated with results as follows:
PARKES 1
defeated Illawarra South Coast 2 8-0 (Jill Hay 4, Denise Gersbach, Jane Mattiske, Amy Billett, Jenine Watson)
defeated Dubbo 2 5-1 (Jenine Watson 2, Denise Gersbach, Jane Mattiske, Tracie Sams)
defeated Sydney South 5-1 (Jenine Watson 4, Denise Gersbach)
defeated Northern Sydney Beaches 2 4-1 (Denise Gersbach, Jill Hay, Jenine Watson, Tracie Sams)
Semi-final - defeated Dubbo 1 4-1 (Denise Gersbach, Jill Hay, Jenine Watson, Tracie Sams)
PARKES 2
defeated Metro South West 5 11-0 (Janelle Thompson 6, Ali Goodwin 2, Kylie Butler, Sue McGrath, M'Liss Ross)
defeated Goulburn 3 5-0 (Janelle Thompson 2, Kylie Butler 2, Ali Goodwin)
defeated North West Sydney 2 3-0 (Janelle Thompson 2, Kylie Butler)
defeated Newcastle 4 4-2 (Janelle Thompson 2, Kylie Butler, Ali Goodwin)
Semi-final - defeated Far South Coast 4-0 (Kylie Butler, Sue McGrath, Tracy Hambridge, Janelle Thompson)
Both teams with their semi-final victories earned themselves a spot in their respective Division 2 and Division 4 grand finals.
The Division 2 grand final match up between Parkes and Newcastle 1 was an exciting match.
Newcastle scored two early goals in the first quarter before Parkes levelled with two of their own in the second quarter from Denise Gersbach and Jane Mattiske.
In the third quarter Newcastle once again gained the upper hand with another two goals to see them leading at 4-2 heading into the final quarter.
Parkes dug deep and responded with two more goals through Jenine Watson and Julia Wilson to level the scores.
Newcastle forced a penalty corner as the final hooter sounded with Parkes bravely defending the shot and denying Newcastle the victory.
The match was sent to a penalty shoot out to determine the victory.
Goalkeeper, Lee Hodge, was superb in the net and maintained her composure to defend two of the three shots in the penalty shoot out.
Jill Hay and Denise Gersbach converted their opportunities to see Parkes win the shootout 2-1 in a very exciting finish to the grand final.
The Division 4 grand final between Parkes 2 and Sydney East 3 proved to be just as close also resulting in a draw.
The match was incredibly close with Tracy Hambridge and Janelle Thompson converting a penalty corner and a field goal respectively.
The two teams decided not to go to a penalty shoot out and were named as joint champions of Division 4.
This is a wonderful achievement for Parkes Hockey, particularly given that they do not have any access to an indoor training facility nor an indoor hockey competition.
Experienced indoor hockey coach, David Mike, who has coached at National and International level has been of invaluable assistance to Parkes Masters hockey for over 15 years.
