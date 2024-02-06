Smith takes 8/18 for Bogan Gate to keep Grinsted Cup

Myles Smith blazed through Forbes' batting line-up for Bogan Gate to help his side stage its ninth successful defence of the Grinsted Cup.
Hosting the game at Spicer Oval in oppressively hot conditions, Bogan Gate sent J Townsend and Paul Dunford to the centre to open the day's batting.
Dan Sweeney accounted for both - Dunford bowled, Townsend caught - to see Bogan Gate 2/19 after five overs.
But Myles Smith settled in at the crease and posted 40 before Nick Greenhalgh (5/41 off 18) bowled him.
Although Greenhalgh and Forbes took steady wickets, Ryan Dunford (21), Phil Dunford (24) and Andrew Britt (18) all contributed to a very defensible total for Bogan Gate.
Pete Thomas (not out) came in at number 11 and hit six to finish the innings with a total of 10/172.
Forbes batsmen headed to the centre in testing conditions, and openers P Webb (24) and Toby Hurford (21) got the innings away to a strong start before Smith struck.
He bowled five of Forbes' finest, with one more given LBW and two more caught. Paul Dunford and Blake Smith accounting for Forbes' other wickets as the visitors posted a total of 90.
Sunday's heat could only be described as stifling but Bogan Gate's Andrew Britt said there was a little breeze keeping things bearable for the players - and their faithful fans enjoyed the new grandstand at Spicer.
Cowra will challenge for the Grinsted Cup this weekend and it should be a contest to watch.
"They can be a pretty good side so it definitely won't be an easy game - they've got good bowlers and batters so it'll be a test for us," Britt said.
Play will start at 10am Sunday but the venue was to be determined based on pitch availability around Parkes' grounds.
Condobolin has the next challenge.
