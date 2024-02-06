Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Smith takes 8/18 for Bogan Gate to keep Grinsted Cup

Updated February 6 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Myles Smith blazed through Forbes' batting line-up for Bogan Gate to help his side stage its ninth successful defence of the Grinsted Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.