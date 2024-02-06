What's on in and around Parkes

Saturday, February 10
Tickets to one of the hottest events of the year are on sale now! Bedgerabong Picnic Races is always a great day out. There'll be great prizes for fashions on the field, live music, food and bar facilities and free kids' entertainment. You can catch the bus from Forbes, and there are marquee sites available. But you must book your tickets in advance through 123tix.com.au
Sunday, February 11
Tom Curtain is celebrating the release of his fifth album by bringing his 'Why We Live Out Here' Tour to Eugowra. This family-friendly event consists of live music performed by Tom Curtain and special guests as well as a one hour show of the Katherine Outback Experience. Get your tickets online through https://events.humanitix.com/tom-curtain-tour-eugowra_2024
Sunday, February 11
Mr Perfect is a community organisation connecting men across Australia over a relaxed free BBQ to chat about all things life. Mr Perfect is held on the second Sunday of every month at Memorial Hill from 11:30AM to 1:30PM.
Tuesday, February 13
Rural Financial Counselling Service NSW are hosting a Recovery and Resilience workshop at the Coachman Hotel. The workshop will run from 3:30PM - 5:30PM, afternoon tea is provided. The workshop aims to build your capacity to handle income setbacks from natural disasters, develop strategies to lesson the impact of natural disasters on your farm or business as well as engage with a guest speaker from the Rural Adversity Mental health Program. To find out more and register, visit https://rfcsnsw.com.au/events/recovery-resilience-workshop-parkes/
Wednesday, February 14
6:00PM at the Parkes Shire Library share in a delightful evening of fascinating presentations about anything and everything at Nerd Night. Book now via 68612309.
Friday, February 16
Everyone is invited to the opening of The Council Collection, an exhibition showcasing the work collected by Council over the past 30 years. 6pm start in the Coventry Room, $10 entry payable at door. RSVP on 68612309. The exhibition will be open till Friday, March 8.
Tuesday, February 20
For students in year 5 to year 9 dive into the creative world of LEGO and brick building at the library makerspace. LEGO Legends will run for four weeks beginning on Tuesday, February 20, 3:45PM - 4:45PM. $2 registration in person at the library. Keep up to date with Parkes Shire Library on facebook to see when other up and coming activities are on.
Friday, February 23
Enjoy a free romantic comedy along with tea, coffee and snacks from 6:00PM at the Parkes Library. Booking is essential.
