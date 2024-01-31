Parkes Champion-Post
New leadership at Northparkes

Updated February 2 2024 - 1:28pm, first published February 1 2024 - 10:56am
Rob Cunningham is the new General Manager at Northparkes. Picture supplied.
Evolution Mining have announced Mr Rob Cunningham as new general manager at Northparkes as Mr Jianjun Tian will retire as managing director.

