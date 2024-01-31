New leadership at Northparkes

Evolution Mining have announced Mr Rob Cunningham as new general manager at Northparkes as Mr Jianjun Tian will retire as managing director.
Jianjun has had a successful career in the mining industry since he joined Northparkes in November 2020.
Contributing to day-to-day operations and under Jianjun's leadership Lift 1 North came into full production, complemented by production from E26 Sub-Level Cave (levels 5 and 6) and open pit mining.
Jianjun will return to Brisbane and is looking forward to spending time with his family.
Rob is a Parkes-local who originally joined Northparkes as a Process Operator.
Rob has worked his way up through Northparkes across all aspects of the operation and has joined the Site Leadership Team in 2010 and in 2013 assumed responsibility for the Health, Safety, Environment and farming Portfolio.
In 2015 Rob was appointed as Manager Mining role.
NSW Minerals Council recognised Rob's achievements and dedication to mining in 2018 being awarded the 'Outstanding Contribution to Mining' award.
"Rob's knowledge of the operations, his unwavering commitment to safe and reliable production and his genuine commitment to people and community will be invaluable as we open a new chapter at Northparkes under Evolution's ownership", Mr Bob Fulker, Evolution Mining Chief Operating Officer said.
On December 18 2023 Evolution Mining completed its acquisition of an 80% interest in the Northparkes Copper-Gold Mine.
