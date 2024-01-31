Great night by track at Aus Day races

The Parkes Harness Racing Club's Australia Day Races were the place to be on Friday night with three Grenfell horses taking out the top placings in the inaugural 2040m Keith Ritchie Memorial. Fliptop Bottleshop, trained by Nathan Turnbull, driven by Jett Turnbull and owned by Grenfell's Dean Taylor, Tracy Mackay and Lilly Vardy, took out Parkes' feature race. Coming in second and third were Sporty Mickilla and Sporty Mary, both trained by the Grenfell based Mark Hewitt.