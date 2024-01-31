Great night by track at Aus Day races

The Parkes Harness Racing Club's Australia Day Races were the place to be on Friday night with three Grenfell horses taking out the top placings in the inaugural 2040m Keith Ritchie Memorial. Fliptop Bottleshop, trained by Nathan Turnbull, driven by Jett Turnbull and owned by Grenfell's Dean Taylor, Tracy Mackay and Lilly Vardy, took out Parkes' feature race. Coming in second and third were Sporty Mickilla and Sporty Mary, both trained by the Grenfell based Mark Hewitt.
Hewitt drove Sporty Mickilla to second place, while Sport Mary claimed third with driver Olivia Frisby.
The feature race was named in honour of the late Keith Ritchie, a former trainer, driver from Grenfell who won many races around the Parkes Paceway.
Having horses with Grenfell connections taking out the top three placings in the Keith Ritchie Memorial was quite special according to Fliptop Bottleshop's co-owner Dean Taylor.
"It was unbelievable. The thrill and cheer that went through everybody," he said.
Taylor said they had Fliptop Bottleshop in their minds to run this race for several weeks, with the horse taking to the Parkes track quite well.
With this latest win, the three-year old gelding has had three wins at Parkes from his last three starts there, taking him to 4 wins and 3 seconds from 12 starts.
Taylor said Fliptop Bottleshop is a very handy little horse and has a very big future.
"He's only a baby, only a three year old and was up against harder horses, seasoned horses on Friday night."
Taylor picked up Fliptop Bottleshop in 2022, with the horse originally being trained by Wade Judd after being broken in by Todd Day.
Taylor said Wade did a fantastic job with Fliptop Bottleshop at Blayney, however Wade wasn't sure if he would be able to get the best out of the horse. After this, Taylor approached Nathan Turnbull to take on the training.
Helping the training is Jett Turnbull, Taylor said who has a really good bond with the horse.
Up next for Fliptop Bottleshop will be another start in the next fortnight, before heading to compete at the heats for Menangle on March 2.
The night's other winners included:
