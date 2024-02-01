Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Danielle's ride to the top continues

By Gertie Blackstock
Updated February 2 2024 - 1:26pm, first published February 1 2024 - 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Australia Day Sportsperson of the Year recipient Danielle McDonald.
Parkes Australia Day Sportsperson of the Year recipient Danielle McDonald.

She was already a silver medal recipient at international level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.