Cybersecurity For Home Entertainment: What Aussie Families Need to Know

Top cybersecurity tips for Aussie families looking to stream with greater peace of mind. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Sitting down to watch a movie with your family is always a great way to unwind. But have you ever wondered how safe our streaming services are?

Although our streaming accounts offer great convenience, there's evidence that they also pose cyber risks.



If our streaming accounts aren't secured, they can invite hackers' attention.



And if they're able to gain access to your data, this information can be used to infiltrate other, more sensitive accounts.

So, how do you secure your family's streaming accounts?



We'll be answering just that question today by sharing our top cybersecurity tips for Aussie families looking to stream with greater peace of mind.

1. Use a VPN for Your Streaming

A VPN (or 'virtual private network') is a service that encrypts your network connection. Alongside firewalls, using a VPN is one of the best ways to encrypt your internet connection and protect your devices and data.

With the rise of cyberattacks in Australia, now is the perfect time to add this cybersecurity measure to all your household devices. There are plenty of VPN options for streaming services in 2024. You can find an Apple TV VPN, or a VPN for any other streaming service that you're subscribed to.

As for those looking to stream geo-restricted content, a VPN will also allow you to access movies and TV series that may not be available in your region. Imagine being able to watch American Netflix shows from your Australian living room. A safer streaming experience and more shows to enjoy with the fam? It's a win-win situation.

2. Secure Your Home WiFi Network

Another simple but effective way to amp up your home entertainment cybersecurity is to secure your home WiFi network. Your router should be equipped with a strong and unique password, as well as the latest security protocols, such as WPA3. We also recommend staying on top of your router's firmware updates. If your router hasn't been updated in some time, then consider upgrading to a more secure router. That way, you can enjoy the latest security features.

It's also recommended that you change the default admin access credentials when setting up your router. This is an often overlooked step, but it can help reduce the risks of your home network being infiltrated.

3. Use Strong and Unique Passwords

Whilst it may feel easy to use the same passwords for all your accounts, this can be a major security risk. How? Because all it takes is one account breach for a hacker to conduct a credential-stuffing attack against you. And if all your account credentials are the same, then you've got everything to lose.

To prevent this, try using strong, case-sensitive passwords for all your streaming accounts. That way, if one account is compromised, all of your other accounts and subscriptions will still stay protected. And if you're worried that you won't be able to remember 20 different passwords, password management tools can be a lifesaver.

4. Stop Password Sharing

While we're on the topic of passwords, here is a tip: stop password sharing. Yes, it can be tempting to share your password with a trusted friend or family member. However, sharing passwords poses significant security risks and compromises your personal information.

For example, your best friend shares your password with their significant other, who then shares it with their friends. The last thing you want is for your passwords and personal information to fall into the wrong hands, so stop password sharing. Period!

5. Enable 2FA or MFA

If you haven't already done so, it's time to enable 2FA or MFA on all your entertainment streaming accounts. These security measures are a great way to keep your accounts and sensitive data safe, as they provide an extra layer of security. This could be in the form of a one-time PIN sent to your mobile device, a code sent to your email account, or both.

6. Inspect Emails Carefully

Have you ever received an email from your streaming service saying that someone has logged in to your account? While receiving a notification like that can indeed be worrying, it's important to ensure that you inspect these emails.

Scammers can send out realistic-looking phishing emails to get you to click on links that compromise your security. An easy way to identify suspicious emails is to inspect the email address that it comes from.

Email addresses that have spelling mistakes or don't look like they are from an official domain can all be tell-tale signs of a phishing attempt. Remember, legitimate organisations will never ask for sensitive information via email.

If you're unsure if something is spam, the first step is to refrain from clicking on any links. Next, reach out to the service through official channels to verify the legitimacy of the email. This small step can make all the difference in keeping your online accounts and private information secure.

7. Double-Check Your Billing Statements

Streaming services are typically a monthly subscription. This means that you should receive a monthly billing statement outlining charges to your nominated bank account. If you suspect your streaming accounts have been hacked, it's worth checking your billing statements for any evidence.

For instance, if there are movies or TV shows that you haven't purchased personally, but they are still showing up on your bill, those charges may be fraudulent. In these instances, it's best to notify your streaming service provider and your bank. By staying vigilant, you can ensure that your family can enjoy streaming with minimal cause for concern.

