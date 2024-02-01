What's on in and around Parkes in February

February 3
Get ready to groove through the ages at our Saturday Sounds event, "Sounds of the Decades". Immerse yourself in the nostalgic beats of the 70s, 80s, and 90s! Featuring Yacht Rock Revival as our headline act, followed by sensational performances from Panorama and Tanya Andrew Solo Artist, this free community event is a blast from the past! Creative face painting Jumping castles. Fantastic firework display! Free to attend, tickets essential via: bit.ly/SoundsoftheDecades2024
February 3
Come and learn how to cook an authentic Butter Chicken and Asian Steam roast chicken at the Parkes Presbyterian Church with Executive Chef at the Railway Hotel, Eric Adnan from 2:30PM - 4:30PM. This is a community event, for more information contact 0447102053
February 4
Parkes Tennis will be hosting a free come and try afternoon from 5PM for hotshots (4-12yrs) 5-5:30PM, cardio tennis 5:45-6:30PM and adult social play from 5:30PM. Equipment is supplied and bookings are essential via SMS Helen Magill: 0407253888
February 10
Tickets to one of the hottest events of the year are on sale now! Bedgerabong Picnic Races is always a great day out. There'll be great prizes for fashions on the field, live music, food and bar facilities and free kids' entertainment. You can catch the bus from Forbes, and there are marquee sites available. But you must book your tickets in advance through 123tix.com.au
February 11
Tom Curtain is celebrating the release of his fifth album by bringing his 'Why We Live Out Here' Tour to Eugowra. This family-friendly event consists of live music performed by Tom Curtain and special guests as well as a one hour show of the Katherine Outback Experience. Get your tickets online through https://events.humanitix.com/tom-curtain-tour-eugowra_2024
February 13
Rural Financial Counselling Service NSW are hosting a Recovery and Resilience workshop at the Coachman Hotel. The workshop will run from 3:30PM - 5:30PM, afternoon tea is provided. The workshop aims to build your capacity to handle income setbacks from natural disasters, develop strategies to lesson the impact of natural disasters on your farm or business as well as engage with a guest speaker from the Rural Adversity Mental health Program. To find out more and register, visit https://rfcsnsw.com.au/events/recovery-resilience-workshop-parkes/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.