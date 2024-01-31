Paramedic with passion for community Parkes' 2024 Citizen of Year

A paramedic with a passion for our community and mental health has been named Parkes' Citizen of the Year.
Daniel Wright has devoted countless hours to mental health initiatives Safe Haven and the monthly Mr Perfect men's mental health barbecues, as well as to driver education through the annual Mock Crash program.
His service was recognised at Parkes' official Australia Day celebrations at Cooke Park on January 26, 15 years after his transfer here with NSW Ambulance.
"I was coming out here for three years and I'm still here," he says with a smile now.
Dan's love for this community, and his drive to look after its people, has only been strengthened in those years.
He tragically lost his son, Luke, to suicide in 2019, and the support he and his family have received from the people of this town has inspired his direction in community service.
Daniel was co-chair of the Towards Zero Suicide initiative over two years and on the team that designed Safe Haven - the first of these venues in regional NSW.
It opened in March 2022 and in less than two years, there have been nearly 1900 presentations.
"You don't need a referral from a doctor, you don't need an appointment, you can just walk in off the street," Dan said.
He teamed up with a group of men to launch the Mr Perfect barbecues - free monthly meet-ups at the park on Memorial Hill - in 2023.
They're there 11.30am to 1.30pm on the second Sunday of each month and anyone is welcome.
"People can meet over a sausage sandwich and a can of drink, it's just a safe space where men can get together and support other men in the community," he said.
"We're probably seeing about 40 people a month."
The two organisations work hand in hand and strengthen the support networks in our community.
"That was very much my motivation - to look after our community and to show people in the community there are people and services out there that are accessible and they can be supported through a variety of different means," Dan said.
"You've always got the hospital there but now you've got the Safe Haven."
Dan encourages men to join them at the barbecues, or to anyone in need of more support to go to the Safe Haven at 3/195-199 Clarinda Street. And never forget, our emergency services are there 24/7.
Professionally, Dan has served 15 years as a paramedic in our town of his 19 years with NSW Ambulance.
"I love what I do, I get to work with some remarkable people," he said.
He's involved in the annual Mock Crash, which educates Year 10 and 11 students in Parkes, Forbes and Trundle about the effects of speeding, drugs and alcohol before they get behind the wheel of a car.
"That's another program that is doing a lot for our community," Dan said.
Being named our Citizen of the Year was a surprise - but a nice one. Every nominee was very worthy.
"It was something that I could do not only in memory of Luke and the others we have lost but as a way that I could give back to my community," Dan said - and added we can all play our part.
"If you notice one of your neighbours may be struggling be comfortable to have that conversation - and look after our people in Parkes."
