Dedication, achievement celebrated at Australia Day sports awards

Ron Harrison OAM Memorial Sports Bursary
Ron Harrison OAM Memorial Sports Bursaries are awarded to talented junior sportspersons in memory of Ron Harrison who was know through sport throughout the community.
Recipients included Daisy Rice (hockey), Emma Kate Rippon (cricket), Jack Milne (rugby league), and Mason Wild (motorcycle racing).
Administrator of the Year: Richard Rice
This award recognises Richards commitment to the achievement of hockey which includes coaching, umpiring, cleaning, canteen and tech bench, all as executive president of Parkes Hockey Incorporated.
In addition he was also one of the driving forces behind the redevelopment of the Stephen Davies field.
Long Service/Dedication Award: The Dwyer Family for their service of Parkes and District Rugby League
Together the Dwyer family have dedicated 90 years of service to Parkes and District Rugby League.
Referee, umpire or official of the Year: Chris Reynolds for Rugby Union
Chris receives this award for his dedication to rugby union and has also received this award once before for touch football.
Coach/Trainer/Manager of the Year: David Schulze
David has dedicated over 22 years for teaching Martial Arts to the Parkes community.
Students have ranged from the age of five to 63 years old, David also inspires his students to become the better versions of themselves.
Team of the Year: 55s Men's Hockey Team
The 55s Men's Hockey Team finished first in division one State Championships after many years of competing.
Senior Sportsperson of The Year: Maureen Massey
Maureen plays in the Parkes hockey 40s number two side and was named in the innaugral over 70s team to compete in the Masters World Cup in 2024.
Maureen has also received this award previously for hockey.
Junior Sportsperson of The Year: Henry Kross
Henry is 13 years old and Australian ranked number two in Australia for the under 15 division.
Henry won the under 13 division in the Oceania Cup in New Zealand and has been selected to represent Australia at the under 15s in New Zealand in December.
Henry is one of the only regional athletes to be selected in the Australian team and the only male athlete to be representing in their younger years, he also received a Commonwealth Games Future Star Grant.
Sportsperson of The Year: Danielle McDonald
Danielle was selected to represent her country in the 2023 Australian Women's Team for the International Six Day Enduro race in Argentina, South America.
Individually and as a team they endured six long days enduring obstacles, team Australia finished second and Danielle finished second overall individually.
