Outstanding locals recognised at Parkes Australia Day celebrations

Citizen of the Year: Daniel Wright
Daniel is a dedicated paramedic with more than 15 years supporting Parkes and surrounds.
Daniel invested time educating high school students on driver safety and the effects of drugs and alcohol taking part in the mock crash scenario attended by all year 10, 11 and 12 high school students from Parkes, Forbes and Trundle.
He spends countless hours driving mental health initiatives as a massive contributor to Safe Haven and a host of the Mr Perfect men's mental health barbecues each month.
Read more about Daniel's passion for and contribution to our community in the full story.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Maureen Stone
Maureen has been volunteering for many years in the Parkes community, including Parkes Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and is actively involved at Southern Cross Village.
She has accumulated more than 7967 hours of volunteering at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club so far and still going - an active member since 2009, volunteer behind the bar since 2014, was at the forefront of the centenary year celebrations in 2020, sourcing and collating information.
Parkes Young Citizen of the Year: Marshall Munn
Marshall Munn has been nominated for his service within the RFS during the floods in October 2022.
Marshall assisted over 40 days with the flood operations as Beacon Operator, Communications, ferrying residents across the flooded area and sand bagging.
He did this while his school was closed, supporting not only his community but bordering ones.
2023 Peak Hill Citizen of the Year: Toni Bell
Toni Bell is a proud Wiradjuri women who has been the CEO of the Peak Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council for the past couple of years.
Toni's work ethics and professionalism speaks for itself as she has achieved so much for the organisation in so little time.
Toni is proud of her heritage and this shines through the way she advocates for our Aboriginal people but an advocate for Peak Hill. She is an inspiration to us all.
2023 Peak Hill Young Citizen of the Year: Sharntelle Schnitger
Sharntelle is a 13-year-old that always goes above and beyond.
Sharntelle is a selfless person: if she can help anyone in any way she will try to help in the best way she can.
At age 11 years old Sharntelle received a Fred Hollow's Humanity Award for showing outstanding care and compassion for others.
Sharntelle has participated in numerous fundraisers to help worthy causes.
Performance Award: Parkes Christian School's Seussical the Musical
Parkes Christian School's sell out production Seussical the Musical saw more than 60 students from kindergarten to year 12 get the chance to showcase their skills and provide an opportunity to develop their self confidence. The show received massive support from the community.
Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award: Douglas Richards
Over the past 20 years Doug has been tireless in his efforts to support and teach young musicians, and to collaborate with other musicians and musical groups across Parkes Shire.
His ability to play a tune by ear when hummed even if he hasn't heard it before is a special talent.
Community Event of the Year: Bogan Gate 125 Years Celebration Weekend
The Bogan Gate 125 Years Celebration Weekend was an outstandingly successful weekend when 2000 plus people visited the small Bogan Gate township for two days of cvommemorations, a fair and an arts and craft exhibition and demonstrations.
The resounding success of the above is wholly due to a small group of dedicated BG Memorial Hall 125 Sub Committee members.
