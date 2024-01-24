Recognising our communities at Australia Day

Australia Day is almost here and the nominees for the 2024 Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards have been announced ahead of the community celebrations on Friday, January 26.
The annual awards celebrate and acknowledge community, sporting, environmental and cultural contributions at a local level.
"Each year we have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of our region's finest - those who lead by example in a variety of fields of endeavour for the benefit our community," Parkes Shire Mayor, Neil Westcott said.
"Congratulations to all those nominated for these prestigious awards. I invite the community to join the celebrations in each of the townships on January 26."
The awards are administered through a nomination program, with local selection committees determining the winning recipient of each category. Each nominee will be presented with a certificate at their respective community celebrations. The nominees for the Parkes Shire are as follows:
PARKES:
Performance Award: Parkes East School Marimba Troupe, Parkes Dance Co - Jessica Kinsela and Parkes Christian School - Seussical the Musical.
Cultural Lifetime Achievement Award: Douglas Richards.
Community Event of the Year: Back to Peak Hill Weekend, Parkes Community Arts - Who is Parkes? Exhibition, Parkes Christian School - Seussical the Musical, Peak Hill Leisure, Arts & Crafts 50th Annual June Long Weekend Exhibition, Frontline Services Ball, and Bogan Gate 125 Years Celebration Weekend.
Community Lifetime Achievement Award: Maureen Stone.
Young Citizen of the Year: Marshall Munn and Sharntelle Schnitger.
Citizen of the Year: Dooley and Bec Thompson, Daniel Wright, Maureen Stone, Kerrie-Ann Schembri, and Toni Bell.
BOGAN GATE
Flag Raiser: Samantha Smith
Service to the Community: Xavier McDonald
TRUNDLE
Citizen of the Year: David Morrison, Tracey Farrar, and Ashleigh Farrar
Sportsperson of the Year: Isabella Skipworth
Service to the Trundle Community: Trundle Junior Cricket, Trundle Junior Golf, Matthew Aveyard, and Jason Maher
TULLAMORE
Service to the Tullamore Community: Sandy Lye
Dedication to their Sport: Emma Rippon, and Riley Horsburgh
PEAK HILL (Presented at the Parkes Ceremony)
Citizen of the Year: Toni Bell
Young Citizen of the Year: Sharntelle Schnitger
Along with the Australia Day Awards, there is a range of fun activities and events planned across the shire.
The Australia Day Celebrations will commence Thursday evening with the Citizenship Ceremony at Cooke Park Pavilion.
The ceremony will start at 6pm and the community is invited to come along to help us welcome our newest citizens.
Australia Day in Parkes:
7am - 9am Community walk starting at 7am at Cooke Park followed by a free breakfast.
7.30am - 11am Over the Hill - kites of all sizes and shapes will be flying high at Northparkes Oval.
9.30am - 1pm Australia Day Golf - Three Person Ambrose at Parkes Golf Club.
10am - 4pm Parkes Bowling & Sports Club - Triples Tournament
10am - 4pm Railway Bowling Club Mini Carnival
10am - 4.30pm Social bowls and matches at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club and Railway Bowling Club
10am - 12pm All Australian Car Display at Cooke Park.
10.30am - 11am Live entertainment by the Parkes Shire Band at Cooke Park.
11am - 12.30pm Official Ceremony at Cooke Park including the address by special guest Australia Day Ambassador Mr Graham Ross AM VMM, presentation of Sporting Awards, Community and Cultural Awards, Citizen of the Year and acknowledgement of new Australian citizens.
2pm - 7pm Make a splash at the Parkes Aquatic Centre with free entry from 2pm and enjoy the popular inflatables.
12pm - 8pm Racing at Parkes Jockey Club, including the Australia Day Cup.
Australia Day in Bogan Gate:
7.30am Flag Raising in Memorial Park, followed by welcome and presentation by special guest Australia Day Ambassador Mr Graham Ross AM VMM.
8am Free breakfast in the Hall, followed by fun competitions and presentation of Australia Day Certificates.
Australia Day in Tullamore:
9am - 11am Morning tea at the Memorial Hall with Australia Day Ambassador Liz Deep-Jones.
10am - 2pm Pool and kiosk open.
11am Tullamore Bowling Club opens.
12pm Tullamore Hotel open with Australia Day activities planned.
Australia Day in Trundle:
7.30am Community breakfast at Berryman Oval.
9am Official Ceremony commences with the flag raising, address by special guest Australia Day Ambassador Liz Deep-Jones, followed by presentation of Citizen and Sporting awards.
2pm - 6pm Make a splash at the Trundle Pool with free entry and inflatable from 2pm.
