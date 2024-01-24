Around the greens

In the Minor Pairs Graham Cole and Peter Job played Blake Strudwick and Phil Barnard. Blake and Barn grab a two on the first end Coley and Joby pick up two singles and it two all after three. Blake and Barn hit back with a 2 and a single, before Coley and Joby grab a three and its five all after 6 ends. Blake and Barn a single. Coley and Joby a three and a two and grab the lead 10-6 after 9 ends. Blake and Barn fire back with a two, before dropping a two. Again Blake and Barn lift with a two and a single and they are back within one shot at 12-11 after 13 ends.

