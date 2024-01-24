Around the greens

The Clubs' Minor Singles Championship matches have continued to be played over the last two weeks with the pretenders sorted and eliminated by the better Bowlers, as the Championship bowl ahead into the second and third rounds!
Winners over the last two weeks included: Greg Townsend who had too much Tang and consistency over Marty Tighe; the underdog Bowls tyro Jake Townsend sensationally defeated Brian Hampton (26 to 15) in an 'Oscar on-time delivery' performance, and has now moved into the third round. There is a possibility of a J Townsend v either B or G Townsend Final, if other results fall in a certain way. Next week the Townsend Brothers bowl against the Hancock Sisters in two Singles Matches, to determine which Brother or Sister advance to the third round.
Rod Ford has reaped the rewards of consistently playing Bowls, as he defeated the likeable all-round sportsman Peter Bristol by 25 shots to 19, in a Match in which Rod was never headed, to win his first Championship match. Unbackable, hot fancy for the Title, Mick Simpson had little trouble defeating Graham (not Gordon) Dixon in a surprisingly one-sided result, and now has his sights set on tackling the punters out-side favourite Tony Riordan, in the 3rd round.
Twenty Bowlers enjoyed a pleasant 5 games of social pairs in humid conditions in last Thursday Social Bowls on the top green. Col Miller returned to the rink in a playing capacity after a long layoff, partnering Bob Freeman. Unfortunately for Col and Bob, Life Members Col Hayward and John Ward were too hot on the day, winning by 22 shots to 14.
Mike Valentine and Graham Dixon had age and experience on their side against the younger pairing of Brian 'show me the money!' Townsend and Tony Riordan. Unfortunately for Mike and Graham, holding two 'Seniors Card' meant very little once the Jack was rolled, as they were rolled and sent packing, losing by 14 shots to 23.
Phil 'mad-mile' Moran and Gary McPhee had a close win by 23 shots to 18 over Noel Johnstone and Geoff Freeman. The margin between the two teams was never more than three shots all game, however the 'mad-mile' and 'ex-Goat' scored three shots over the last two ends to secure a five shot win. The green bowls rolled down by John Carr and John Corcoran were too good for Col Woods and Steve Ryan, as the two JC's won handsomely by 21 shots to 14.
The Village Officials, Mayor Rob Irving and his Deputy Col Mudie, were behind by 11 shots after the 9th end against Ray Jones and Eddie McPhee. Just like watching anxious Sheep escape the Pen, 'Lamb Chop' Jones and Eddie looked on in dismay as the Village Elders rounded them up, and stormed home over the last 4 ends, picking up 14 shots to win a great game by 21 shots to 17.
Twenty-four Bowlers played two games of triples and three games of pairs last Saturday. Rod Ford led for Bob Freeman and Skip Ian Simpson against George Bradley, Col Woods and Mal Porter in the first of the triples' games. Team Porter started slowly and were behind by 11 shots after the 9th end, and were not able to match their younger competitors. Rod, Bob and Ian completely dominated the game, as Team Simpson won handsomely, and finished on-time, by 29 shots to 14.
The game of the day featured Jo Simpson and Col Mudie narrowly losing to the durable pair of John Carr and Rob Irving. Jo and Col were behind all game, and trailled by 7 shots after the 17th end. Scoring 6 shots on the 18th end bought the margin back to one shot with two ends to play. Each Team scored one shot each over the final two ends, with John and Rob winning a good game by 16 shots to 15.
Col Hayward and Brett Frame were in great form and accounted for Mike Valentine and Tony Riordan, winning by 26 shots to 9. The highlight for Mike and Tony was scoring 4 shots on the 15th end against quality opposition, however that was their last score for the game as they were out-played by Col and Brett.
Four of the Club's top Bowlers promised a top quality game, which unfortunately didn't live up to expectations, as Brian Townsend and Mark Dwyer were both very impressive in their win over Dave Reilly and Nathan Reynolds. Brian and Mark won the first three ends to lead by four shots and then picked up a six on the 9th end, opening up a 7 shot lead. Dave and Nathan were only able to win two of the remaining ends, losing the sledges battle and the game by a big margin.
It's a credit to big Jim Blake, Phil 'mad-mile' Moran and our hard-working Bowls Secretary, Gary McPhee that they stuck around to bowl out the game against Ray Jones, Rob Lacey and Geoff Freeman. Gary and his team won just three ends, and got lucky in two of those ends, as they were provided a Bowls lesson by Ray, Rob and Geoff, who combined together superbly, winning by a very big margin.
All Bowlers and social members are encouraged to bowl in the Club's Australia Day mini-tournament this Friday. The Australia Day bowls are always played in good spirit benefitting the occasion, with good prizemoney and other prizes on offer. The Club, Bowlers and social Members sincerely thank and acknowledge our sponsors for the day, Parkes Services Club and DKW Road-pilots.
By Marty Tighe
Hello Bowlers. On Wednesday, January 17 the big man upstairs said no to bowls and dropped a couple of inches of water instead. Twenty-two bowlers braved the heat on Saturday, January 20 to contest social bowls. Winners were Paul Kirwan and George Greenhalgh winning 16+9. Runners Up were John Corcoran and Brian Smith winning 15+9. Third place went to Tony Bright and Junior Thorne winning 15+2.
Club Championships
In the Major Pairs we saw Lea Tanks and Juicy Daley take on Geoff Leonard and Mike Phillips. Lea and Juicy got off to a flyer with 5 shots on the first 3 ends. Geoff and Mike settle things with a single. Lea and Juicy fire straight back with a 4 and lead 9-1 after 5 ends. Geoff and Mike again settle things with a single. Lea and Juicy keep up the constancy with a couple of singles and the lead is out to 11-2.
Geoff and Mike lift with a four and a single before dropping a single and a four and the score is Lea and Juicy up 16-7 after 12 ends. Geoff and Mike another single, Lea and Juicy a single, Geoff and Mike another single. Lea and Juicy grab a 3 and the lead is now 20-9 after 16 ends. Geoff and Mike dig deep for a five, then a couple of singles and a two and its game on 20-18 going into the last end, where Lea and Juicy pick up a single and win the game 21-18.
In the Minor Pairs Graham Cole and Peter Job played Blake Strudwick and Phil Barnard. Blake and Barn grab a two on the first end Coley and Joby pick up two singles and it two all after three. Blake and Barn hit back with a 2 and a single, before Coley and Joby grab a three and its five all after 6 ends. Blake and Barn a single. Coley and Joby a three and a two and grab the lead 10-6 after 9 ends. Blake and Barn fire back with a two, before dropping a two. Again Blake and Barn lift with a two and a single and they are back within one shot at 12-11 after 13 ends.
Coley and Joby settle things with a 4. Blake and Barn hit back with a three. Coley and Joby string two singles together and the lead is 18-14 after 17 ends. Blake and Barn steady things with a single and a three to get back to 18 all with two ends to play. Blake and Barn keep up the momentum and close out the game with a two and a four and win 24-18.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, January 24 at 1pm, Thursday, January 25 sees the return of the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs at 6pm. The Chris Dunn sponsored Australia Day Bowls starts at 10am on Friday. January 26 and on Saturday, January 27 we have Social Bowls at 1pm. Names in half an hour prior to start times and as always everyone is welcome with loan bowls available.
In the Club on Friday, January 26 we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Monthly Mega Raffles, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($350.00), Joker Draw ($2,050.00), Jumping Castle, the Bistro serving their amazing meals from 6 and Karaoke with Alice from 8pm. Don't miss the action on Australia Day.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot! By Paul Lewin
