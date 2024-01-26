Parkes Champion-Post
News/Local News

All abilities rock out at Elvis Festival

January 26 2024 - 11:55am
Over a four day period from January 10 - 14, around 25,000 attendees of all abilities put on their best outfits to celebrate the king of rock and roll at Parkes Elvis Festival. NDIS participants Simone, Ian, Jess (Sparkles), Ryan, Elyse, Luke and David alongside their Aruma Support Workers, headed to the event on January 14 and it's one of their favourite events of the year.

Local News

