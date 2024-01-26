All abilities rock out at Elvis Festival

"I loved dancing, singing, and meeting Elvis. I like that it's an event everyone can go to," Paul said, who is a massive Elvis fan and was looking forward to the event."The guys absolutely love Parkes Elvis Festival and they've been going for the last 18 years. It's a highlight of their year and they love the entertainment, the food, the stalls, dances and shows. The entire festival is a hit," Aruma Service Lead Community, Amy Mongan said.