All abilities rock out at Elvis Festival

Over a four day period from January 10 - 14, around 25,000 attendees of all abilities put on their best outfits to celebrate the king of rock and roll at Parkes Elvis Festival. NDIS participants Simone, Ian, Jess (Sparkles), Ryan, Elyse, Luke and David alongside their Aruma Support Workers, headed to the event on January 14 and it's one of their favourite events of the year.
"I loved dancing, singing, and meeting Elvis. I like that it's an event everyone can go to," Paul said, who is a massive Elvis fan and was looking forward to the event."The guys absolutely love Parkes Elvis Festival and they've been going for the last 18 years. It's a highlight of their year and they love the entertainment, the food, the stalls, dances and shows. The entire festival is a hit," Aruma Service Lead Community, Amy Mongan said.
As explained on the Parkes Elvis Festival website, there is a private time-out space is available for patrons with special needs. There is also wireless-headphones and vibrating body harnesses so fans with hearing impairments and other sensory disorders can feel the music through their bodies. There is also accessible toilets, parking, viewing areas. Carer/companions could attend at no extra charge.
"Those in charge of the festival have really made an effort to be accessible and disability friendly and it's gotten better each year," Amy said.
