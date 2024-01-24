Parkes Champion-Postsport
Not Too Bad a winner

By Col Hodges
January 25 2024 - 10:30am
Up and coming Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazelton achieved his most important win to date when Not Too Bad, on Sunday, won the 1700 metres Cowra Lamb-Cowra Cup.

