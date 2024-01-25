Parkes to receive a boost to paramedic numbers

More paramedics will be based at the Parkes Ambulance Station by mid-2024.
The number of paramedics and how they will be rostered will be determined in consultation with unions and local staff, a media release from Member for Orange Philip Donato explains.
Parkes' additional paramedics are among 500 for regional, rural and remote communities over a four-year period, with 125 to start work this year.
Mr Donato said Parkes' forecast growth was reliant on there being confidence in the capability of medical services.
"Following the government's recent wage negotiations, we will see increased dynamic to paramedics' roles, bolstering our public health capabilities across the local community," Mr Donato said.
"The additional staff will eventually help to relieve the workload on our committed and hardworking paramedics.
"I join with the Parkes community in welcoming this news and the benefits these additional resources will provide to the district."
Other regions to benefit from the extra staff in the first year of this program are Port Macquarie, South West Rocks, Goulburn, Bathurst, Blayney, Lithgow, Mudgee, Broken Hill and Ballina.
The first cohort of these junior paramedics is to begin their six-week induction this month.
This NSW Ambulance induction will include specific practices, skills, medications and standards used in NSW - building on the skills learned during the nationally accredited paramedicine degree.
