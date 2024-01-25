Grenfell Blues out for 76

In South West Slopes cricket Grenfell were bundled out for a score in the seventies for the second weekend in the row this time making just 76 runs in their match last weekend against Stockinbingal last Saturday.
Winning the toss Stockinbingal elected to bowl and made light work of the Grenfell batting line up.
Dave Wood (13), Bailey Edwards (15), Caleb Haddin (15) and Josh Edwards (15) all tried hard at the top of the order for the Blues after Brendan Hewen was dismissed in the first over for a duck.
Edwards and Haddin were the best of the batting line up with their runs coming at a run a ball in the middle order but once they were gone Stock's Steven Barton ran through the batting to finish with figures of 5-6 from 3.3 overs.
Jack Caldwell was next best of the Stock bowlers picking up 2-26.
Stock captain Nick Holt chimed in with 1-11 from two overs and Harvey Holt a very economical 1-8 from four overs.
Stock's run chase was over in their eight over with openers Max Tiernan and Brendan O'Callagan progressing their side's score to 68 before O'Callaghan was bowled by Dave Wood for 24.
Max Tiernan remained at the crease 48 not out, his runs coming from just 21 deliveries, including four fours and three sixes for a run rate of 228.57.
Josh Bradford remained not out two.
Grenfell used just the four bowlers in an attempt to halt the run flow with Josh Edwards finishing with 0-16 from two overs, Luke Murphy 0-23 from two overs, Dave Wood 1-17 from two overs and Riley Edwards 0-23 from 1.2 overs.
This weekend the Blues have the weekend off for Australia Day before travelling to Boorowa to take on the Crocs.
In Grinsted Cup cricket recently the Bogan Gate Rabbits recorded a win over challengers Grenfell in Forbes by seven wickets.
Grenfell was bowled out for 69 with Myles Smith taking 3/11; Blake Smith 2/6; Israel Syminton 3/16 and Phil Dunford 2/20.
H Mitton (28) and L Murphy (22) were best with the bat for Grenfell, providing some resistance to the Bogan Gate attack.
Grenfell stepped up with the ball and claimed the wickets of Dunford and J Townsend early, but T Caldwell (29) and Vince Umbers (36 not out) got Bogan Gate over the line.
Best bowlers for Grenfell were J Edwards 1/22 off five overs, Luke Murphy 1/25 off five overs and H Mitton 1/18 off two overs.
Trundle is next to challenge for the Grinsted Cup, meeting Bogan Gate on January 28 - again in Forbes.
The competition's founding club, Forbes, is to challenge the winner of that contest on February 4.
