Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Parkes and District Country Music musters return

By Christine Cox
January 18 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Elvis has left the building once again and what a great time everyone's had. In an effort to settle back to normal routine after shake, rattle and rolling our way through the five days of the Festival our Parkes & District Country Music Association returns to their monthly musters for your enjoyment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.