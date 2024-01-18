Parkes and District Country Music musters return

Elvis has left the building once again and what a great time everyone's had. In an effort to settle back to normal routine after shake, rattle and rolling our way through the five days of the Festival our Parkes & District Country Music Association returns to their monthly musters for your enjoyment.
Our featured performer on January 21 will be our own widely acclaimed and world travelled local country artist Stephen R Cheney. Stephen is now based in Parkes and current President of the Parkes & District Country Music Association. His easy listening and professional performance will be one not to miss and a perfect start to the New Year.
Walkup artists are a major part of our live music program so if you play an instrument and/or sing why not come along and join in the music. Any style of music most welcome. Our Christmas Charity Muster was a most enjoyable afternoon, with well known local Barry Green as featured artist bringing us a lovely set of Christmas carols, getting us all into the Christmas Spirit.
Barry was supported by walkup artists Craig Manderson, Bill Little, Garry Hemming, Stephen R Cheney, Ann Penman, Doug's Trio (Doug Richards, Elly Tom and Grace Ranger), Grace Ranger, Sue Gillet, Elisa Massari and visitor from Tasmania, Jo Powell. Jo has been travelling since April and making her way to Tamworth where she will be busking in front of Cotton On.
Lots of Christmas fun and competition winners during the afternoon, even a quick visit by Santa and his Elf Helper who gifted a basket of goodies to each table to nibble on while enjoying the music.
As is our custom the proceeds from door takings of $500 were presented to a most worthy charity, Can- Assist. It was lovely to see so many of the hard working members of Can-Assist at our Muster and we thank you for everything you do for our many locals who are in need of your services. Treasurer, Frances presented the cheque to Sylvia and Pat who both spoke on behalf of Can-Assist and explained how every dollar counts. Parkes Can-Assist are currently helping over 200 of our local community members and their families.
While on presentations Craig Manderson, a great supporter of our Association and President of Dubbo Orana Club made a presentation to the winner, Kevin Dumesny, of their Dubbo guitar raffle competition. Kevin is now the proud owner of a Squier Sonic Stratocastor, amplifier and accessories. Well done, and congratulations Kevin.
We look forward to presenting our Muster this Sunday, at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club and welcome all visitors and members back for the New Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.