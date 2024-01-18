Parkes and District Country Music musters return

As is our custom the proceeds from door takings of $500 were presented to a most worthy charity, Can- Assist. It was lovely to see so many of the hard working members of Can-Assist at our Muster and we thank you for everything you do for our many locals who are in need of your services. Treasurer, Frances presented the cheque to Sylvia and Pat who both spoke on behalf of Can-Assist and explained how every dollar counts. Parkes Can-Assist are currently helping over 200 of our local community members and their families.