Thousands rock and roll the week away at Parkes Elvis Festival

Around 25,000 Elvis fans donned their bejewelled jumpsuits, poodle skirts and pompadour wigs to shake rattle and roll the week away in Parkes for the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival.
Running from Wednesday, January 10 to Sunday, January 14, fans of The King travelled from around Australia and the world to descend on Parkes for five days of non-stop Elvis Presley entertainment and Elvis-themed events.
The 2024 event embraced the iconic 1957 Elvis film Jailhouse Rock as its central theme, transforming the Central West of New South Wales into a hotspot of 1950's rock n' roll.
Festival Producer Joel Ulbricht said, "In the 31 years since it began, Parkes Elvis Festival has blossomed into a not-to-be-missed international event, drawing enthusiasts from every corner of the globe.
"This year, Parkes wound back the clock to the 1950's for an electric five-day extravaganza of rock n'roll fun," he said.
"Special thanks are due to our amazing sponsors, artists, volunteers, and staff, whose dedication has been a cornerstone of the Festival's enduring popularity."
"A highlight every years is always watching the hundreds of Elvii and costumed passengers embark on the NSW TrainLink Elvis Express from Sydney's Central station.
"This seven-hour journey was filled with live performances and a soundtrack of Elvis' legendary tunes; the very best way to kick start the Festival," Ulbricht said.
The Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest was once again staged at the Parkes Leagues Club. Che Orton from New Zealand placed first, followed by Anthony Fenech from Fraser Rice (VIC) in second place and Aaron Mansfield from Newcastle (NSW) in third. Che will now travel to Memphis, USA, to represent Australia at the Contest Semi -Final during Elvis Week in August.
The 2024 Miss Priscilla, Face of the Festival, was awarded to Leah Wheelhouse, of Canberra. Leah received the sash from outgoing 2023 Miss Priscilla, Nickyra Burley, at special Main Stage pageant on the Friday of the Festival.
On Saturday, January 13 the town came out in droves for the Northparkes Mines Street Parade which saw thousands of spectators line the streets to enjoy the rock n' roll vibes of Elvis-themed floats, vintage cars, motorcycles, walking groups and marching bands.
In 2025 the Parkes Elvis Festival will celebrate its 32nd year with the theme Easy Come, Easy Go.
Parkes Elvis Festival is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
