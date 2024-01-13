All the amazing images of the 2024 Parkes Elvis street parade

Cars, costumes, Jailhouse Rock-inspired floats with plenty of rockers serving their time in the county jail ... it was all there at Saturday morning's Northparkes Mines Street Parade at the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival.
Crowds lined the streets early to get good vantage points for the full hour spectacle.
Vintage cars, trucks and tractors made their way through the centre of town with Jailhouse Rock proving an inspiring theme.
There were Elvii on scooters and roller skates, flying Elvii in their rhinestone-covered jumpsuits, dancers and of course the immaculate cars of the era on show.
