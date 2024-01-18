Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes turns out for rock 'n' rolling races

January 18 2024 - 4:00pm
The Parkes Harness Racing Club committee could not have been happier with the response to its two feature race meetings held recently at the Parkes Showground Paceway. Both the New Year's eve and Elvis Festival meetings attracted huge crowds that enjoyed a raft of entertainment and some quality racing on the track.

