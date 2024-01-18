Parkes turns out for rock 'n' rolling races

The Parkes Harness Racing Club committee could not have been happier with the response to its two feature race meetings held recently at the Parkes Showground Paceway. Both the New Year's eve and Elvis Festival meetings attracted huge crowds that enjoyed a raft of entertainment and some quality racing on the track.
The feature race on New Year's Eve was the Langlands Hanlon Parkes Cup, taken out by the Mat Rue trained Court On The Edge which was driven a treat by sixteen-year-old Jett Turnbull. Young Jett then backed up on Elvis night to win the TAB Elvis Championship aboard My Ray Lee and he also landed a winning treble at the meeting.
President Geoff Cole said that he was proud of what his Club had achieved over the holiday period, attracting crowds that are rarely seen at the track in the modern era.
"My committee took the approach to give racegoers something that they could enjoy, and it certainly worked out that way", Mr Cole said.
"Every child got a complimentary ice cream and got to go on the show rides for free."
"Then there was the brilliant firework display which was well worth seeing."
Cole went on to say that the Elvis meeting sells itself, especially for the many visitors to town who get to enjoy a fantastic performance from Damien Mullin each year.
"Damien is one of the best entertainers at the festival and we are blessed to have him at the Trots."
Harness Racing will again be a highlight on Australia Day when the Club will honour the late Keith Ritchie, a former trainer, driver from Grenfell who won many races around the Parkes Paceway. This race meeting again gives patrons plenty to enjoy, especially with the iconic Yabby races and the attendance of the Australia Day ambassador - this year being TV Presenter Liz Deep-Jones.
