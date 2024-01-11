Let's rock! The Elvis Express is in Parkes and the 2024 Festival is in full swing

The Elvis Express has arrived and this party is just getting started!
Around 250 jailbirds danced their way off the Elvis Express which left Sydney at 8:30AM Thursday morning arriving in Parkes at 3:20PM.
The seven hour train ride was filled with the theme Jailhouse Rock with many black and white stripes making an appearance as well as orange jumpsuits along with sequined jumpsuits.
Elvis fans were rocking and rolling to the sound of Elvis tribute acts and are all ready to rock their way through the festival.
