Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rural Aid hosts community barbecue

January 11 2024 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rural Aid hosted a community barbecue in Eugowra before Christmas, acknowledging the ongoing flood recovery and bringing support agencies to town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.