Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A stormy end to 2023

January 10 2024 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

2023 saw Parkes receive 552.8mm of rainfall and the town's first over 40 degree day since 2020.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.