A stormy end to 2023

2023 saw Parkes receive 552.8mm of rainfall and the town's first over 40 degree day since 2020.
Our annual rainfall was nearly half compared to 2022 when 1021mm of rain was recorded.
One third of the yearly total was recorded in the months of October and November with 325mm of rain recorded..
In 2023, 136.6mm was recorded during October and November.
Our wettest 24 hour period of the year was November 29 recording 52.6mm of rain at the Parkes Airport and our wettest month was March recording 119.6mm. Our wettest season was autumn with 162.6mm of rain with spring recording 152.2mm and winter recording 96.2mm.
Our hottest day was Saturday, December 9 with the mercury reaching 41.7 degrees, the hottest day since December 1, 2020 when the temperature topped 42.4 degrees.
Our coldest day was June 20 recording 8.1 and our coldest morning for 2023 was June 21 recording -4.5.
So far this summer our highest rainfall was January 2, 2024 with 38.8mm of rain recorded at the Parkes Airport.
In total, this summer, the Parkes Airport has recorded 169.2mm of rain.
As the summer progresses there is a high chance that Parkes will see an above median amount of rainfall as well as a high chance of exceeding the median temperature within the next three months.
This means warmer than normal days and nights.
Similar conditions are forecast for most of Australia with El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole forecast to continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.