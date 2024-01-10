Cracking start of the year for bowlers

Bowls at 'The Friendly Club' have recommenced in 2024 with 5 Minor Singles Championship matches getting the Bowls year off to a cracking start! Winners to date include: Wilbur Harris, Tony Riordan, Graham Dixon, John Wright and Jacob Townsend.
Fittingly, Club Chairperson Wilbur Harris played the first match of the year in his Minor Singles match against Club newcomer Josh White. Despite bowling against a vastly more experienced Bowler in Wilbur, Josh equipped himself and will be 'better for the run' in future games and matches. Wilbur advanced to the next round after winning 25 to 11.
Mens' Bowls Club President Tony Riordan defeated the likable Ian Simpson by 27 shots to 16. Tony got off to a flying start and led by 22 shots to 7, before Ian found his range and to his credit, he was good enough to then win several consecutive ends, to add respectability to the scorecard.
Graham Dixon had a canter on the rink as he easily defeated the popular Phil Moran by a big margin. Phil is to be commended on his dedication to his game, regularly travelling from Forbes to play social and Championship games, and whilst soundly defeated in his first appearance on the Championship scene, he will back next week supporting the Club and enjoying his bowls.
John Wright played Jo Simpson in an eagerly anticipated Singles Match which resulted in a surprisingly one-sided result, as big John demonstrated why he is considered one of the favourites to take the Title, winning by 25 shots to 10. As hard as Jo tried to stay with John on the scorecard, John was able to counter her every shot bowl to record a big win and advance to the next round.
Jacob Townsend enjoyed his return to the Bowling scene with a comprehensive win over Jim Blake, winning by 25 shots to 13. Jim held a slender lead after the 4th end, however from then on Jacob was good enough to counter the accuracy of Jim, who was in rare inconsistent form. Jacob steadily moved ahead on the scorecard, at one stage leading by 15 shots to 5, to eventually seal an impressive win with 4 shots on his last bowl.
Saturday Social Bowls was enjoyed by 26 Bowlers playing 3 games of social triples and two games of social pairs on the top green. The triples combination of Rob Irving, Bob Freeman and Steve Ryan started the year in winning form as they easily defeated Jim Blake, Nat Hancock and Tony Riordan by a big margin over 20 ends, winning 26 shots to 7.
The Club's top guns featured in a triples game that promised, on paper at least, to be a high calibre shoot-out, however as is often the case in bowls, this game has a habit of not following the script. Eddie McPhee, Dave Reilly and Mick Tonkin played Brian Townsend, Mick Simpson and Mick Went. Team Tonkin eased out to a 4 shot lead after 3 ends, but then were bought back to reality as Team Went scored 16 shots over the next 6 ends, effectively reducing the game to a battle of the sledges, in which Team Tonkin also lost. Team Went enjoyed a strong win by 31 shots to 12.
The third triples game recorded a very similar result as Geoff Freeman, mighty Mal Porter and Gary McPhee defeated John Carr, Col Mudie and Steve Turner by 35 shots to 7. The scores were even until the 8th end, whereupon the Flinders Street bowlers scored 8 shots to lead by 16 shots to 3, and never looked back, enjoying a strong win.
George Bradley and John Ward had a good pairs game against Col Woods and Ray Jones with the scores reasonably level between the 2 teams until the 12th end. George and John scored 4 shots on the 12th end, creating a 9 shot margin which they were good enough to maintain for the remaining ends, winning by 21 to 11.
New Bowler Kyle Smith and the old stager Mike Valentine had a terrific day out on rink 21 against Noel Johnstone and Arthur Corbett. Kyle and Mike recorded a very big win by 24 shots to 5, and were well pleased with their efforts back in the Club after the game.
The Club welcomes all visitors to Town this week and extends a very warm (hopefully dry) welcome to any Elvis visitors looking for a game of social bowls on either Thursday or Saturday afternoon, from 1pm, names in by 12.30pm (ph 68 621446).
- By Marty Tighe
Next Tuesday, 16 January, it's time to get out of the jailhouse and shimmy your way into the bowls' uniform again, all set for an exciting year of competition!
First off, nominations are open for Minor Singles, Minor Pairs and Major Pairs. Please, release the inhibitions and put your names down! To play social bowls on Tuesday next, call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30am, with players to walk out at 10am. All visitors and interested newcomers are welcome.
Milk N Mats: Lorraine.
- By L Orr
