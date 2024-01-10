Cracking start of the year for bowlers

The Club's top guns featured in a triples game that promised, on paper at least, to be a high calibre shoot-out, however as is often the case in bowls, this game has a habit of not following the script. Eddie McPhee, Dave Reilly and Mick Tonkin played Brian Townsend, Mick Simpson and Mick Went. Team Tonkin eased out to a 4 shot lead after 3 ends, but then were bought back to reality as Team Went scored 16 shots over the next 6 ends, effectively reducing the game to a battle of the sledges, in which Team Tonkin also lost. Team Went enjoyed a strong win by 31 shots to 12.