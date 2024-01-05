Studying allied health at CSU? Scholarships available for Parkes shire residents

Parkes shire residents studying allied health fields at CSU are urged to apply for scholarships available this year.
There will be three $20,000 allied health pathway scholarships available to students enrolled to study session one in 2024 in one of the following undergraduate courses at Charles Sturt University:
The scholarships are funded by Three Rivers Department of Rural Health and are available to students of all ages.
Charles Sturt's Three Rivers DRH Director Ms Christine Howard said Three Rivers DRH continues to see the positive impact of financial support offered to students from rural areas.
"The scholarships are intended to increase enrolment numbers in allied health courses from students originating from these LGAs and provide the necessary financial support for each successful applicant to study and complete their respective course," Ms Howard said.
"By supporting aspiring individuals from the Lachlan, Forbes and Parkes areas to pursue a career in allied health, we are targeting some of the region's most needed allied health professionals."
Students may also be eligible for additional Three Rivers Department of Rural Health support initiatives including, subsidised accommodation, grants and travel support when undertaking clinical placement within the Three Rivers Department of Rural Health through their degree.
Applications for the Allied health Pathways Scholarships close 11:59pm Friday, January 19 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.