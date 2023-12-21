Wanted man charged after High Risk DV police team attends home in shire

A man who was wanted on outstanding warrants in the Parkes shire.
About 10am Thursday 21 December, officers attached to the Western Region High Risk Domestic Violence Offenders team attended a home in Alectown, about 24km north of Parkes, to speak with a man.
Upon arrival, police sighted the man outside the home and commenced a foot pursuit. He was arrested a short time later.
When officers placed the man inside the caged truck, he made an attempt to escape. The man was re-arrested a short distance away and taken to Parkes Police Station.
The 26-year-old man was charged with hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, and escape police custody. Four outstanding warrants were also executed for domestic violence and traffic-related offences.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Parkes Local Court that same day, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Thursday 18 January 2024.
