Christmas comes early with $1.7million win at Parkes club

A Parkes player has enjoyed an early festive surprise after scoring a $1.7 million Keno win in the week before Christmas.
The New South Wales player held a Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry in draw 587 on Monday 18 December 2023 and scored $1,765,133.70.
However, how the player plans to enjoy their prize will remain a mystery as they've chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private.
The winning entry was purchased at Parkes Leagues Club.
Parkes Leagues Club General Manager David Brennan said it was exciting to see the Keno jackpot won at his club.
"The patrons in the club at the time were extremely shocked and excited that someone here had won the prize. News has spread quickly, and the town will be delighted to hear that a local has won the prize," he said.
"I can't recall the last time we had a major Keno winner here and we were looking forward to the next one!
"A big congratulations to our winner. Thank you for supporting our club. We wish you all the best, and hope that you enjoy the win." In FY23,
Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 95.42 million wins collectively worth more than $1.34 billion.
Keno players can also enter into the monthly second chance draw for the chance to win one of five $1,000 prizes by scanning their ticket at win.secondchance.keno.com.au.
