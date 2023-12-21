Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Christmas comes early with $1.7million win at Parkes club

December 21 2023 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winning ticket was purchased at Parkes Leagues Club. Picture supplied
The winning ticket was purchased at Parkes Leagues Club. Picture supplied

A Parkes player has enjoyed an early festive surprise after scoring a $1.7 million Keno win in the week before Christmas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.