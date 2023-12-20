Miss Priscilla crown competition fierce

Get your lashes on and tease your hair into a beehive for the ultimate Priscilla Presley competition.
Competition is fierce to be crowned Miss Priscilla and it's all about big hair, iconic make up, but absolutely no red lipstick.
Judges will look at overall appearance, including make-up, hair and dress to resemble the pre-1969 look of Priscilla Presley.
There are fabulous prizes on offer including a ticket on P&O's Tribute to The King Cruise for Miss Priscilla and her stylist from 3 to 6 May 2024.
As winner of Miss Priscilla: Face of the Festival, the official duties include;
Watch the bevy of beauties and their stylists compete on the Cooke Park Main Stage at 2.40pm on Friday, January 12.
