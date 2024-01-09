Share the king's love of gospel music at Sunday's feature

Come and celebrate the gospel music beloved by Elvis on Sunday morning in the park.
The Elvis Gospel Service is a well-loved feature of the Festival program.
The special interdenominational service pays tribute to Elvis's first love, gospel music, and celebrates Elvis's music through song and prayer.
Charles Stone, Elvis's tour manager attended the Parkes Elvis Festival in 2022.
In an on-stage interview with MC Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott, Stone particularly paid tribute to Elvis's love of gospel music.
"Elvis Presley was a true Southern gentleman and he was very spiritual," Stone said.
"In Las Vegas, after he did his second show which finished maybe about 2 o'clock in the morning, he would have the Stamps Quartet come up to his suite and they would sing gospel music 'til daylight - three to four times a week.
"He loved gospel music."
It was estimated at last years service there was a record audience of around 3000 to 4000 people.
Reverend Tom Stuart began the service in 2002 with an audience of 80.
Now known as the Elvis Gospel Service, it has become one of the festival's landmarks, drawing thousands to bask in the singer's renditions of Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art.
Initially the service was held in the Parkes Uniting Church, then moved to the BigW carpark before outgrowing both locations and moving to the main stage in Cooke Park.
Rev Stuart believes with spirituality playing a key role in Elvis' life and his music, Elvis would be pleased a gospel service is so valued at the Parkes Elvis Festival.
Each year money is donated to charities.
Last year half of the amount raised was donated to Safe Haven, a local mental health facility and the other half was donated to Parkes Association of Christian Education.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.