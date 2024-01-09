Rock 'n' roll with Damian Mullin as Parkes Harness Racing celebrates Elvis festival

Bring the family and launch your 2024 Elvis Festival in style.
The Parkes Harness Racing Club has a long and proud history for presenting harness racing at its best and they're once again ready to welcome patrons to the Parkes Showground Paceway on January 10.
This night attracts one of the biggest crowds witnessed in country New South Wales and the Parkes Club has again secured Damian Mullin, without doubt one of the most talented Elvis impersonators in Australia.
Regarded as one of the most versatile live entertainers, Damian's outstanding talent is second to none.
The pivotal moment of Damian's career was winning the Surfers Paradise 2012 'Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist' semi-final founded by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
This accolade catapulted Damian's career and he is a sought-after tribute artist as well as a favourite at this annual feature of the Parkes Elvis Festival.
And if Damian is not enough to thrill the crowd, the racing will, not to mention the chance for patrons to win one of six $500 gift voucher draws.
Entry to this terrific night of entertainment is just $10 at the gate - entry via Mitchell Street - that's incredible value for money!
There is on-course TAB, bar and canteen for the event.
Catch all the action trackside from 6pm on the first night of the festival - Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.