Love the cars of Elvis's era? Here's where to see them at the Parkes Elvis Festival

The Classic and Heritage Vehicle Show takes over Festival Boulevard on Friday, January 12 from 10am to 4pm.
This event features classic and vintage cars, vans and motorbikes more than 30 years old. Any type of vehicle, including car and caravan combos, accepted.
Competition categories include;
Best Classic Motorcycle;
Best Classic;
Best Classic Caravan;
Best Classic Commercial Car.
Cars of the Era showcases the large American style cars of the 1950s through to the 1970s: the cars that ruled the road when Elvis ruled the airwaves.
This display starts with parading your car in the iconic Northparkes Mines Street Parade (starting at 10am Saturday) down the street crowded with cheering fans.
Then place your vehicle on display in Short Street
It can be there until 4pm on festival Saturday.
Entries online www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au/competitions/
