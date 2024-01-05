Everybody let's rock! Come see the movie that inspired 2024 festival theme

The theme for the 2024 Festival is Elvis' 1957 musical drama, Jailhouse Rock.
The King of Rock 'n' Roll plays the role of Vince Everett who is serving a one-year jail sentence for manslaughter.
His cellmate, a former country singer, introduces him to the record business and Everett takes to it so well that he decides to become a singer when he gets out.
He becomes an overnight sensation, but will his quest for fame cause him to forget the people who got him there?
Jailhouse Rock was Elvis' third film that captures early Elvis - and can been seen at the festival.
The Movie Showcase is open at Parkes' Generocity Church.
