Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Get to rocking on the dance floor

December 20 2023 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Take the dance floor while live performers provide the tunes at the Memphis Stage on Festival Boulevard and at the Cooke Park main stage throughout the festival, or catch local performers and be inspired by favourites the Sydney Swing Katz at both venues!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help