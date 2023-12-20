Get to rocking on the dance floor

Take the dance floor while live performers provide the tunes at the Memphis Stage on Festival Boulevard and at the Cooke Park main stage throughout the festival, or catch local performers and be inspired by favourites the Sydney Swing Katz at both venues!
The absolute beginners class starts at 10am on Wednesday at Holy Family school, but you can also pick it up at the same time Thursday or Friday.
Once you've done the absolute beginners class you can pick up level 2 from 11.15am those days.
Not here until the weekend? You don't have to miss out: the absolute beginners class is from midday on Saturday, and level 2 from 1.15pm - again it's all on at Holy Family school.
You can see the Sydney Swing Katz free at the Memphis satellite stage from 1pm on Saturday; and at Cooke Park Main Stage from 3-3.15pm, 4.30pm.
