Parkes Christian School achieve their best results yet

Parkes Christian School have achieved their best overall HSC results in the school's history.
This year's HSC class achieved the highest percentage of band 5 and 6 results in a single year for the school.
These were achieved in Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Standard, Business Studies, Multimedia, Music and Sports, Lifestyle and Recreation.
Year 12 student Luke Hall-Matthews had an outstanding finish to his HSC with band 5 results in both of his subjects- Mathematics Advanced and Multimedia while also completing a Certificate lll in Theology and Ministry.
Last year Luke also received strong results with a band 6 in Design and technology and outstanding results in English Advanced and Software Design and Development.
Luke has secured a number of offers to study Engineering next year.
Year 12 students Mackenna McGuire and Ashlee Ross also achieved strong results with Mackenna achieving a band 6 in Sports, Lifestyle and Recreation and Ashlee achieving a band 5 in Music.
Ashlee has also received a number of offers to study in the areas of Law and Criminology next year.
"Every student who applied for early entry to university received an offer, maintaining our 100 per cent record over the past eight years," Stage 6 Coordinator Greg Ballantyne said.
Parkes Christian School year 11 students also performed well above average with outstanding results.
Matilda Wilson and Xavier McDonald both achieved band 5 results in Business Studies.
Thomas Fredericks received a band 5 result in Mathematics Advanced and Lilly McCormick achieved a band 5 in Mathematics Standard.
Abigail Heard also achieved a band 5 in Music.
These students will complete the second half of their HSC in 2024.
Year 10 student Joshua King was accelerated into HSC Multimedia and did an outstanding job to achieve a band 5, narrowly missing out on a band 6.
"Our entire cohort has done extremely well and managed the challenges of the HSC so well, but more importantly they have all developed strong character and been able to achieve their goals," Greg Ballantyne said.
"The thing I'm most pleased with is that every student seemed to be very happy throughout their HSC, enjoyed being at school, had time to pursue other interests and hobbies, and learned a lot about being people of good character and integrity.
"These are the things that will stay with them throughout their lives."
