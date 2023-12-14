Water restrictions for villages after storm disrupts power to treatment plant

Level 5 water restrictions are in place immediately for Bogan Gate, Trundle, Tullamore, Gunningbland and water users connected to the B-section pipeline.
Parkes Shire Council wishes to advise that due to the power supply to the Forbes Water Filtration Plant being impacted by the overnight storm, immediate Level 5 Water Restrictions have been implemented for users of the B-Section Pipeline.
Level 5 water restrictions does not permit:
Level 5 water restrictions do permit:
Council appreciates your understanding and will keep the community updated as energy services are restored.
