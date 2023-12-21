Double demerits for Christmas

Double demerit points will be in force for 11 days over the Christmas and New Year period to improve road safety during the holiday season.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that double demerit points would run from Friday, December 22, 2023 to Monday, January 1, 2024 inclusive for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.
Ms Suitor said double demerit points have proven to be an effective road safety initiative to make holiday travel safer for everyone on New South Wales' roads.
"Research has showed that casualty crashes (where someone is killed or injured) decreased 30% when double demerit points were in operation.
"Traffic on roads to popular holiday destinations, increases by up to 50% during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, so it is important to obey all the road rules and drive safely.
"While driving, focus on driving.
"Don't allow yourself to be distracted by your mobile phone, follow the road rules and drive at a speed suitable to conditions.
"Please make sure that you and your passengers are buckled up.
"Drivers should also check that their vehicle is ready for the journey too - check the brakes and tyres, check the levels of your engine oil, coolant and windscreen washer reservoir, make sure all your lights and indicators are working and ensure you have clear view," Ms Suitor said.
Parkes Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Joshua Tolley is warning drivers that they are at greatest risk of losing their licence during this period.
"There will be more Police on the roads which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing.
"Too often we see the tragic aftermath of drivers making poor decisions.
"No-one wants to get a fine, lose their licence or worse still be involved in a crash.
"So, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don't speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you're well rested and if you've been drinking or have taken drugs - don't drive.
"We want everyone to make it to and from their holiday destinations safely this Christmas," Acting Sergeant Tolley said.
