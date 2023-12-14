Looking at Landcare: think sustainable this Christmas

Are your Christmas plans all locked in?
Have you thought about where your Christmas gifts or decorations are sourced, what they are made of or whether they will be a long-term item for the receiver?
I know, it is easier to not think about these things ... it's December and we all want to start thinking about winding down and all the fun and sleep we are going to have over the Christmas period, right?
You might even be mildly irritated at my suggestion.
We are one of the most privileged countries and the most affluent generations.
It is your responsibility to put some thought into your purchases and the impact of those purchases and be a responsible gift giver.
The good news is that you have time to change your ways!
You have just over a week to put some thought into your gifts and food.
I love nothing more than a few sparkles, lights and tinsel.
Here's the thing ... much of it is plastic.
I have decorations that are probably a bit past it, but when I put some of those decorations on the tree, I remember when one of my children brought home the picture cut-out of themselves dressed as an elf at pre-school and wonder where the years have gone and many other special things.
That is the important stuff that we need to be conscious of, not how much plastic we can throw on our tree.
Gone are the days where Dad would go and knock down the perfect pine and bung it in a bucket of rocks in front of the fire place.
Interestingly, probably one of the more sustainable options now.
There is nothing like getting creative with the left overs. Just make sure they are stored well.
Think about giving food as a gift even.
I know that it is pretty difficult to avoid the whole rubbish onslaught at Christmas, but at least think about how you dispose of it.
Know what things can go in the green bin and what can go in the yellow.
I will include a list on our website blog and Facebook. It is pretty easy to do.
Last but not least....the most important thing that we can do is buy local!
Even better if it has been produced locally. You can do it people!
For further information, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
